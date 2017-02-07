A family from the Okanagan is hoping the public can help track down a rare, vintage hot rod that was recently stolen from a home in Osoyoos.

The two-toned 1939 Willys sedan was the hobby and passion of Peter Pfannenschmidt.

"My father found this car 35 years ago in a field with a tree growing through it. He hauled it out of there and has been working on it ever since," said his daughter, Vanessa Pfannenschmidt.

She said her dad put countless hours and thousands of dollars into repairing the vintage vehicle.

He finally finished the car this summer, but last week it vanished from his Osoyoos home while he was away on vacation.

'2nd time I've ever heard him cry'

"I've obviously known my dad my whole life which is 28 years and this is only the second time I've ever heard him cry," she said.

"He tried to tell me what had happened through his tears and it was the most heartbreaking thing."

"I was just devastated. It's like somebody stole my dream," said Peter Pfannenschmidt from Mexico.

The 1939 two-door Willys is considered one-of-a-kind with all of its upgrades and unique two-tone paint job. Peter painted it green because it was his daughter's favourite colour. (Vanessa Pfannenschmidt)

Police said thieves broke into the home, left empty beer cans littered around the house, then stole both the hod rod and the family vehicle. Peter's wife's stolen car was later recovered in Oliver.

Pfannenschmidt said with all of its upgrades and his "blood, sweat and tears," he considers the hot rod priceless.

"It's a one-off. There isn't another one like it in the world."

Tips coming in from B.C. & Alberta

He said there have been tips on social media saying the car was spotted in the Creston area and in Lethbridge, Alberta, but police said neither of those sightings has been confirmed.

RCMP have contacted police in Alberta and are searching for fingerprints on beer cans left at the home.

Meanwhile Vanessa Pfannenschmidt is putting up information posters throughout the valley in hopes that someone has seen the car.

"This car was [my dad's] whole world, it was his happiness. It was everything to him and now somebody has just taken it."

"I'm hopeful that the community will help bring it back."

"We can always hope," said Peter.

"Whether it will be found in one piece is hard to say."

Anyone with information about the stolen car is asked to call Osoyoos RCMP.