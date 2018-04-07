Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Naomi Klein join Kinder Morgan protests

The leader of the Union of British Columbia Indians Chiefs says he'll keep coming back to the site of anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby, B.C., until he gets arrested.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip sat with a coffee cup in his hands between fellow union executive members, Chief Judy Wilson and Chief Bob Chamberlin, at the gates of Kinder Morgan's worksite on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs from the Union of BC Indian Chiefs have been sitting in front of the gates of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KinderMorgan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KinderMorgan</a>, defying the injunction for more than an hour now. Police are standing by but no arrests have been made. <a href="https://t.co/tAOelUXh1Y">pic.twitter.com/tAOelUXh1Y</a> —@CBCDeborahGoble

Phillip, who has been arrested four other times as he fought for Indigenous rights, says he believes it's his responsibility to help stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Activist and author Naomi Klein also joined the protesters, saying they are sending a message not to the government but to investors that there's real opposition to the fossil fuel industry in Canada.

HUGE! Hundreds mobilizing at Kinder Morgan’s toxic pipeline terminal gates.<br><br>Grand Chief, Indigenous leaders, <a href="https://twitter.com/NaomiAKlein?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NaomiAKlein</a> and people from all over the Salish Seas out today to protect the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climate</a>, protect the water and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StopKM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StopKM</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/protectthepacific?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#protectthepacific</a> <a href="https://t.co/6c6Or8UpxL">pic.twitter.com/6c6Or8UpxL</a> —@MikeHudema

Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain project is set to twin an existing pipeline, tripling the flow of oil flowing to the B.C. coast from Alberta.

The RCMP say they have arrested about 200 people demonstrating around the Trans Mountain facilities since mid-March, and while most face charges for civil contempt, officers have also made arrests for mischief, obstruction and assault of a police officer.