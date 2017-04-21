A Surrey, B.C., has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman in her home during a violent break and enter nearly two years ago.

Court heard how Stephen Morse broke into the woman's house near 167 Street and 28 Avenue on Aug. 12, 2015, threatening her with a weapon and demanding cash and other belongings.

When she refused, Morse restrained and sexually assaulted the senior. He was 42 years old at the time.

The incident sparked a massive manhunt in the area, with locals saying they were "terrified" and "enraged" by what had happened.

Morse was eventually apprehended and charged with aggravated sexual assault, break and enter, forcible confinement, robbery, disguise with intent and use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 13 years less time served for the attack.