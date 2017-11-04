Stephen 'Hyde' Archachan was a cowboy legend in British Columbia's Nicola Valley who lived in a home crammed to the ceiling with saddles and buckles that he won in rodeo competitions.

When Archachan's family went through his belongings after his death, they knew they'd find a giant stack of awards. They just didn't expect there would be that many.

"There were oodles of them," said his niece Phoebe Archachan.

"It was just crazy. We don't know what we're going to do with them."

Stephen Archachan died peacefully on Sept. 16, nearly 60 years after he got his first job as a cowboy at Guichon Ranch.

It was there, in the heart of B.C. cattle country, where he gained a reputation for outworking, outriding and outroping other ranchers.

He was 83.

The legend

Archachan was inducted into the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2013.

His biography states he was born in a willow bush at Quilchena Creek, which is east of Merritt, B.C., in 1934.

He was a proud member of the Syilx (Okanagan) Nation and would only speak to his trusted cow dogs in his traditional language.

"You actually had to speak our Okanagan language to them because they didn't understand a lick of English," said Phoebe Archachan.

"If anybody ever tried to yell at my uncle's dogs, I would just laugh at them. They weren't going to understand you."

Archachan (left) shows off his patented elephant loop technique at a team roping event. (Family photo)

Friends in high places

B.C. Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon, who was a close family friend, says Archachan worked harder than cowboys who were a fraction his age.

"He was a character, he certainly was," Guichon said.

"He was just part of the landscape in the Interior and well-known."

Guichon, whose family had a ranch where Archachan first worked, says she'd often hire him for seasonal work. He was a frequent dinner guest too.

"Hyde was full of smiles," she said.

Guichon still chuckles when she remembers her friend's strange dietary habits, such as eating spoonfuls of salt to combat his arthritis.

Archachan (left) poses for an advertisement for Koolah Coats. (Family photo)

Tough ol' cowboy

Archachan's joints betrayed him in his later years but old age never slowed him down.

In the mid 2000s, he was seriously injured in a horseback riding accident.

Doctors weren't sure if he'd walk again, but they didn't take the tough old cowboy factor into consideration when they made their diagnosis.

"He not only walked but rode his horse for a long time after that," Guichon said.

Even when he was in his 80s, he would still train horses that other cowboys couldn't handle.

He kept roping, too.

His niece remembers watching him win team roping competitions with his unique style called the 'elephant loop.'

Phoebe Archachan said her uncle always had the biggest loop and he threw it with a sidearm motion instead of the traditional, overhand style most cowboys use.

"The loop would almost be touching the ground," she said.

"It's actually unreal, how big this loop is that he's catching these cows with."

She said Archachan won his final team roping buckle with his nephew in 2014.

He was 80.

Archachan and his nephew Chona, right, show off the buckles they won in a team roping event. (Family photo)

Saying goodbye

In September, people came from all over the province for Archachan's celebration of life ceremony in a Quilchena church.

His body was in a wagon, leading a procession of mourners on horseback who rode in front of a long row of pickup trucks.

Archachan's family hopes to make the celebration an annual event and next year they plan to add a roping competition.

"The cowboys are already talking about it," said Archachan's brother Walter.

"He has a nice trailer there and a lot of cowboys wanted it, so I thought we'd put it up for the highest prize winner."