Central Saanich police say they have arrested a student from Stelly's Secondary School in Saanichton after reports of a distressing social media post.

Police said in a statement the Instagram video showed the teenaged male student firing a gun into a target with the caption "practising for school."

The student's classmates reported the video, said Central Saanich police spokesperson Sgt. Andy Duke.

"Obviously, the current climate creates a great deal of anxiety among the school population and parents as well," he said.

Police say the student was arrested Monday without incident and released with conditions and a promise to appear in court.

Duke would not comment on where the video was filmed or what type of gun was seen in it.

He said police are recommending charges of uttering threats and mischief.

The student will appear in court under the Youth Criminal Justice Act the middle of next month, he said.

With files from Sarah Towle