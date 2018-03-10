As explained by a wise man, in the Star Wars universe, the lightsaber is the weapon of a Jedi Knight.

It's not as clumsy or random as a blaster. It is an elegant weapon — for a more civilized age.

And in Vancouver, perhaps the most famous lightsaber of all, Luke Skywalker's — the authentic prop used by actor Mark Hamill in the original Star Wars films, is coming to visit.

Science World is hosting the iconic movie prop — made of camera parts, cabinet pieces and a calculator display — as part of an exhibit from Ripley's Believe it or Not.

For Steve Davie, a die-hard Star Wars fan and costumer with the 501st Legion club, the chance to see the prop is very exciting.

"It's a piece of history, as far as the movie goes," he told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko. "It's going to be quite awesome to have it here in Vancouver.

"It's definitely an iconic piece of movie memorabilia."

Davie has numerous props of his own that recreate the details of the original trilogy in stunning detail, like stormtrooper helmets and blaster rifles.

Steve Davie is a die-hard Star Wars fan and costumer. He holds a stormtrooper helmet prop and blaster rifle in this photo. (CBC)

On Friday, he and other costume-wearing superfans will attend the unveiling of the lightsaber.

He and other members of the 501st, as they do at many events, will be taking photos with fans for donations to local charities.

The lightsaber will be on display until March 19.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast