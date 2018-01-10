Before the night of his death, amateur photographer Lubomir "Lubo" Kunik, had never met his accused murderer, but investigators nonetheless believe the stabbing was premeditated.

Forensic evidence allowed Vancouver police to identify 29-year-old Tyler Anthony Lagimodiere as a suspect just six weeks after the Stanley Park homicide, Supt. Mike Porteous told reporters Wednesday morning.

It would take investigators another 10 months, using "almost the entire spectrum of investigative methods at their disposal," to secure enough evidence to charge Lagimodiere, Porteous said.

The accused killer was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder in Kunik's death. The 61-year-old was found dead on the seawall on Feb. 1, 2017.

Lubomir Kunik was found dead in Stanley Park on Feb. 1, 2017. (Juraj Salak/forevermissed.com)

Police believe the homicide was a random attack, and that Kunik and Lagimodiere were strangers to each other.

"I cannot speak specifically as to what was in the suspect's mind," Porteous said. "This was premeditated in nature and you can draw your own conclusions."

A 'difficult upbringing'

Lagimodiere grew up in East Vancouver, where Porteous remembers him as a troubled young man.

"He's had a challenging life that has caused him to have contact with the police from time to time," Porteous said.

A 2009 sentencing decision in his first conviction as an adult described him as a Métis man who had a "difficult upbringing." His mother voluntarily placed him and his two brothers in foster care when he was a teenager, and he dropped out of school in Grade 9.

He has a youth criminal record for drug and property crimes.

Forensic evidence found at the scene of Kunik's death linked Lagimodiere to the stabbing, police say. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Since then, Lagimodiere has accumulated a substantial criminal record that includes convictions for uttering threats to cause death or serious harm, possession of a handgun, break and enter and robbery. He is also scheduled to go on trial later this month on charges of motor vehicle theft and possession.

His DNA has been on file since the 2009 sentencing decision, which required him to submit a sample. Investigators have not specified the type of forensic evidence that connected him to Kunik's stabbing.

Lagimodiere remains in police custody until his next court appearance on the murder charge, scheduled for Jan. 17.

With files from Farrah Merali