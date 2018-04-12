Stanley Park Seawall restoration to impact bike and foot traffic through summer

The Vancouver Park Board is warning that restoration work on the Stanley Park Seawall will impact pedestrian and bicycle traffic into the summer.

The $4.5 million dollar project to stabilize and repair sections of the iconic walkway began last month along the foreshore of English Bay and construction will move to six more sites with completion of the project expected in August.

Cyclists will have to dismount and walk around some of the construction sites during the seawall's restoration. (Christer Waara / CBC)

According to the park board, the work is necessary "to increase the resiliency of the seawall against more aggressive storms brought on by climate change."

Cyclists will be asked to dismount and walk around some of the construction zones.

A second phase of the work has yet to be approved but could begin by the end of summer.