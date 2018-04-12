New
Stanley Park Seawall restoration to impact bike and foot traffic through summer
The project, which will cost $4.5 million, will stabilize and repair sections of the iconic walkway. Work began last month along English Bay and will move to six other sites.
The $4.5 million project started last month and is slated to be finished in August
The Vancouver Park Board is warning that restoration work on the Stanley Park Seawall will impact pedestrian and bicycle traffic into the summer.
The $4.5 million dollar project to stabilize and repair sections of the iconic walkway began last month along the foreshore of English Bay and construction will move to six more sites with completion of the project expected in August.
According to the park board, the work is necessary "to increase the resiliency of the seawall against more aggressive storms brought on by climate change."
Cyclists will be asked to dismount and walk around some of the construction zones.
A second phase of the work has yet to be approved but could begin by the end of summer.