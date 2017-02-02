Vancouver police are investigating a homicide on the Stanley Park seawall after a man died Wednesday night.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers responded to a report of someone suffering from stab wounds between Second and Third Beach around 11 p.m. PT.

Paramedics pronounced the 61-year-old Vancouver man dead at the scene.

A person of interest found nearby has been arrested for questioning, Doucette said, but hasn't been named as a suspect.

.@VancouverPD are on scene at city's second homicide. Body was found here between 2nd and 3rd beach in Stanley park pic.twitter.com/D2ta6k7JCs — @FarrahMerali

A portion of the seawall between the two beaches remains closed Thursday morning as officers canvass the area.

The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Section is handling the investigation. Police are asking anyone who was in the area Wednesday night to contact the unit at (604) 717-2500 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.

Officials say this is the city's second homicide of 2017.