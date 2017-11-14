Vancouver police are asking for help from Stanley Park visitors who may have witnessed two violent and apparently random attacks in the urban park over the past year that severely injured one man and left another dead on the beach.

"We strongly believe that there's people that visit the park at night, that have direct knowledge of these offences, and they're sitting on that information," said Const. Jason Doucette.

The first attack happened nearly one year ago — Nov. 16, 2016 — when an 82-year-old man was found alone in his car at 2 a.m. PT near Brockton Oval with what police call "serious, traumatic injuries."

He survived, but a second man attacked less than three months later did not.

Lubomir "Lubo" Kunik, 61, was attacked and killed on the seawall between Second and Third beaches in the park; his body later found by a man walking his dog on the beach.

Since then, police have talked to a number of witnesses who live in the West End, or visit the park at night, but have heard about other witnesses they have yet to speak with.

"We know there are lots of rumours out there about the attacks," said Doucette.

"Rumour or not, we are asking people to come forward with any information they have."

Doucette said the attacks "both appear random, and we're still not sure whether or not they're related."

Police are encouraging anyone visiting Stanley Park at night not to do so alone, and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

The VPD is asking anyone with information about these attacks to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.