Vancouver police are warning the public after last week's fatal attack on a senior in Stanley Park, saying they haven't ruled out the possibility that it's related to a different attack on a senior in the park three months earlier.

Const. Jason Doucette says there's no evidence directly linking the attacks, but police believe it's important to warn people who may be in the park at night.

Police say the first attack happened last November, when an 82-year-old man was found in his car in apparent distress.

They say the man was suffering from serious, traumatic injuries and remains in hospital.

The second attack happened on Feb. 1, when a 61-year-old man was attacked and killed while walking along the sea wall.

Police say both attacks appear to be random and there are no suspects in either case.

"While there is no evidence to directly link these two serious incidents, we cannot confirm the events are not related," said VPD Constable Jason Doucette in a statement.

"In the absence of suspect information and motive, we feel it's necessary to issue a public warning to alert people who may be in Stanley Park at night to use extra caution."