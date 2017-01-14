Two people are in hospital after an alleged stabbing inside a residence near Selkirk Street and West 79th Avenue in South Vancouver early Saturday morning, say police.

The two injured people, a woman, 24, and man, 25, were driven by a friend to a gas station at Oak Street and West 67th Avenue, where they called for help, police said in a statement.

They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Vancouver man, 25, has been arrested and is in police custody while the investigation continues.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

