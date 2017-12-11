A Kamloops man is in hospital after being stabbed on Sunday evening.

He was leaving the 7-11 on Seymour Street in the city's downtown when he was followed by a couple. The woman was on a BMX bike while her male companion was walking behind her.

The woman followed the man and told him that he owed her money and when he did not give her any money, she allegedly stabbed him in the back.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman is described as having blond, shoulder-length hair, but there is no description of the man she was with.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the couple and are asking businesses in the area if they have any surveillance footage.