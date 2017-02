A man is in hospital after a stabbing early Sunday at a shelter in East Vancouver.

Police say they were called to the RainCity Shelter on East 1st Avenue near Commercial Drive at about 1.30 a.m. PT.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a serious stab wound.

He was taken to hospital where he's in stable condition, police said.

In a statement, Vancouver Police Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham said no arrests have been made.