Abbotsford police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stabbed a mall security guard last night then ran away.

On Monday night a 25-year-old security guard at Seven Oaks Mall in Abbotsford, B.C., was dealing with a complaint of a disturbance when he was stabbed, police say.

At 7:55 p.m. PT police got a 911 call reporting a stabbing after a woman allegedly turned on the security guard.

"The guard was dealing with a female who had been asked repeatedly to leave the property for causing a disturbance. She stabbed him in the abdomen and ran away," said Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police.

The guard was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still seeking the female suspect.