A petition to build more concrete barriers along the Sea-to-Sky Highway has garnered more than 2,000 signatures in just a few days after a head-on collision killed two people and left multiple people injured last week.

Gagan Chagger, a 16-year-old high school student in Squamish, B.C., is behind the petition directed to Transport Minister Claire Trevena.

"Squamish citizens are driving up and down these highways every day and I want to ensure that they are safe," Chagger told CBC host of On The Coast Gloria Macarenko.

One of the men killed in the Jan. 2 collision was a family friend, travelling in a minivan toward Squamish.

"It was my mom's best friend's husband who passed away," Chagger said. "It's really upsetting and heartbreaking knowing that his kids are going to be growing up without their father by their side."

Circumstances of last week's crash are still being investigated. It occurred on a stretch of road near the Cheekye River Bridge, north of Squamish, known in the community for being a hazardous corner.

Regular commuters

Chagger's parents regularly drive up and down the Sea-to-Sky highway for work.

"I would love to see them come home every night — not just hope that they are safe driving but know that they are safe and that I will see them later that night," she said.

Chagger says she is surprised at the support the petition has had so far.

"I'm just trying to collect as many signatures and get as much as support as I can," she said. "After that I will write a letter to the minister of transportation and we will go from there."

She hopes to gather at least 10,000 signatures.

With files from On The Coast.