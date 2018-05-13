Skip to Main Content
Police search for man lost in Squamish River while camping with friends

Squamish RCMP say a man from Kenya in his mid-20s is missing after his friends reported that he had fallen into the Squamish River early Sunday morning.

Group was camping along Ashlu Forest Service Road just north of Squamish, man reported missing around 1 a.m.

The Squamish River seen from the Ashlu Forest Service Road, north of Squamish B.C. (ihikebc.com)

Police say the group was camping in a location along the Ashlu Forest Service Road, just north of Squamish.

Around 1 a.m. PT Sunday, police received a call from a woman in the group who said the man fell backwards into the river.

Police say witnesses told them they saw the man swept into fast-running water, but due to darkness lost sight of him.

Squamish RCMP, Squamish Search and Rescue, a helicopter and search dogs have all been looking for the man.

"The search has been difficult and dangerous due to the high-water levels and extreme current from the spring melt," RCMP said in a release.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweat pants and a black Adidas hooded-sweatshirt.

The identity of the man has not released as police are still trying to reach his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text 274637, or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

