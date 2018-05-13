Police search for man lost in Squamish River while camping with friends

Squamish RCMP say a man from Kenya in his mid-20s is missing after his friends reported that he had fallen into the Squamish River early Sunday morning.

Police say the group was camping in a location along the Ashlu Forest Service Road, just north of Squamish.

Around 1 a.m. PT Sunday, police received a call from a woman in the group who said the man fell backwards into the river.

Police say witnesses told them they saw the man swept into fast-running water, but due to darkness lost sight of him.

Squamish RCMP, Squamish Search and Rescue, a helicopter and search dogs have all been looking for the man.

"The search has been difficult and dangerous due to the high-water levels and extreme current from the spring melt," RCMP said in a release.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweat pants and a black Adidas hooded-sweatshirt.

The identity of the man has not released as police are still trying to reach his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text 274637, or go to www.solvecrime.ca.