B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after an on-duty RCMP officer hit a pedestrian with their SUV in Squamish on Tuesday night.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said the officer was driving the unmarked vehicle when it hit the pedestrian at Highway 99 and Garibaldi Way around 10:30 p.m. They were on duty, but not responding to a call at the time.

The officer, who works with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services Unit, told dispatch what had happened and started to provide medical assistance.

An ambulance took the 20-year-old pedestrian to hospital, where he remains in critical condition. No one else was hurt.

The area was closed to traffic for "a few hours" as collision reconstruction teams worked at the scene.

The IIO is called to investigate whenever there is an officer-involved incident resulting in death or serious injury.