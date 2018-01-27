Fire officials are investigating a house fire that killed one person on the Squamish Nation Friday evening.

Officials say they were called to a fire near Capilano Road at approximately 7.45 p.m.

West Vancouver Fire Department Assistant Chief Martin Leduc said the fire was on second floor of the house, and when crews arrived, a person was still inside.

Crews pulled the man from the house, but he died at the scene, said Leduc.

"It's very upsetting for the community here," he said. "They are a very tight, close community and many are grieving here."

Offiicials are investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.

