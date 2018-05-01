Squamish locals steamed by Garibaldi Springs development proposal

A proposal to develop the old Garibaldi Springs golf course in Squamish is upsetting locals who want the area to remain a designated green belt.

Polygon Homes bought the 119-acre site in 2016 and is now asking district council for zoning changes and amendments to Squamish's official community plan so it can build 350 homes at the location.

Resident Gwen Young says citizens are angry because council is moving ahead on building on the ecologically sensitive area — even though there are plenty of other locations around town available for development.

An artist's map of what one section of Polygon's Garibaldi Springs development would look like. (Polygon)

"A lot of people that had looked at purchasing the [old golf course] land in the past were told again and again there's no way a residential development would be approved because it wasn't zoned for that," she said.

"And yet, as years pass and councils change guard, these decisions seem to change and we don't understand that."

'Change is hard'

Neil Chrystal, president and CEO of Polygon Homes, said the ultimate decision lies with the council.

"I understand the concerns and change is hard," he said. "In the Lower Mainland change is occurring all over the place as we address the need for more housing."

Squamish Mayor Patricia Heintzman voted in favour of moving the project to the official consultation phase in March, but said she could not comment at this point in the process, with the final reading of the proposal taking place on May 8.

Polygon originally pitched a 460-unit housing development for the site, which was subsequently downsized to 395 units and then 350 units.

The developer is also promising a permanent daycare facility and 86 acres of public parkland, ecological reserve, parking and trails.

With files from Deborah Goble.