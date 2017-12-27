The Squamish Environment Society is seeking volunteers to help conduct the 32nd annual bald eagle count in B.C.'s Squamish Valley.

Vanessa Isnardy, the society's volunteer coordinator, says the Brackendale Winter Eagle Count — which takes place on Sunday, Jan. 7 — is part of a patchwork of eagle counts all over the Pacific Northwest that help determine the health of the region's eagle population.

"This count helps scientists get a snapshot of what the eagles are doing, where they're going and how their populations might be changing in terms of abundance and distribution," Isnardy said.

Over the years, the group has seen dips in the Squamish Valley population, like in 2016 when only 411 eagles showed up, to soaring highs, like the 3,769 birds that showed up in 1994.

A lot of things can affect the number of eagles that show up, such as weather or storms, Isnardy says. Fish supplies are also an important factor.

Because eagles are heavily reliant on salmon for food, she says eagle numbers are a good indicator of how salmon are doing.

"If the salmon populations aren't doing well then the eagles aren't going to do well," she said.

Salmon make up an important part of an eagle's diet, and the number of eagles that show up in the count can indicate the state of the salmon population. (Vanessa Isnardy/Squamish Environment Society)

The eagle count has taken place at the same time and on the same routes every year.

She says volunteers don't need to be eagle-eyed to come along, as counting the birds is "pretty straightforward," although some of the routes are more rugged than others.

"Some are accessed by cross-country skiing and snowshoeing up the Squamish Valley [because] they're impeded by snow," said Isnardy.

Others are accessed by river raft or four-by-four vehicles and some are within the Squamish town site.

Isnardy said the group is looking for 50 to 60 volunteers to join returning volunteers to conduct the count. New volunteers will be matched with experienced volunteers.

Those interested in volunteering can email sea2skynature@gmail.com for more information.