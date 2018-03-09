A search is underway for two missing climbers in Alaska, including one from B.C.

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, B.C. and George Johnson of Juneau, Alaska were reported missing March 7 after being dropped off for a ski and hiking trip to Mendenhall Towers on the Juneau ice field three days before.

The pair, who are reported to be experienced climbers, were last in communication with family and friends on March 5, when Leclerc posted a photo to Instagram, according to Alaska state troopers.

They had planned to hike and ski back to Juneau via the West Mendenhall Glacier Trail, returning no later than Wednesday evening.

Neither Leclerc or Johnson is reportedly equipped with an satellite phone or emergency beacon.

'Significant snow storm'

Alaska state troopers said there was a "significant snow storm" in the Juneau area on March 7.

Alaska state trooper information officer Megan Peters said a search for the men is ongoing, weather permitting.

"During the initial search, their gear that would be used to ski out was located but no sign of the men," she wrote in a statement to CBC News.

"We know they sumitted the Mendenhall Towers because they posted/shared photos of them at the top on social media. Weather continues to hamper search efforts."

Peters said that an search aircraft was deployed on Friday, but turned back due to weather.