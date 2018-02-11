Stroll through Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood on the last weekend of February and you might spot a lineup of Hawaiian shirts, silhouettes of raccoons and a string quartet — all displayed behind windows.

The inaugural Window Wanderland exhibit is a nod to the voyeuristic impulse you're likely to feel walking past homes with drawn-open curtains.

On Feb. 24 and 25, stare all you want, because that's when residents and businesses are turning their windows into improvised art exhibits.

"There's no script," organizer Terry Loeppky told Gregor Craigie, host of CBC's On the Island.

"It's not like Christmas or Halloween or Valentine's Day. It's completely open to your imagination what you'd like to put up."

First event in North America

The event has its roots in Bristol, England, where founder Lucy Rheeves Khan had been stuck at home for years because of chronic pain.

To hide her disability, the set designer went out for short walks in the winter evenings and found comfort in her neighbours' brightly lit windows.

She imagined a street that turned into a display featuring eclectic snapshots of home life.

Khan realized that vision in 2015 with Window Wanderland.

Loeppky says Victoria's spin-off is the first in North America.

"James Bay is kind of out there on the quirkiness scale," he said. "It's a well-established community with defined boundaries and a really strong social infrastructure."

From simple to extravagant

Aspiring window curators shouldn't fret. Loeppky says simplicity is encouraged.

Consider a lit candle, fairy lights or toy balloons. Or just throw open your curtains and put on a show.

Some people in the U.K. keep their exhibits simple. Others opt for more elaborate displays. (Window Wanderland/Facebook)

There is a Feb. 17 workshop for participants who want some artistic guidance.

So far, about 50 participants have signed up, including South Park Elementary School and James Bay Community School.

Loeppky hopes to finalize the participant map by Feb. 17.

With files from CBC's On the Island