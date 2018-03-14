Getting married and having kids are acceptable goals for most people, but not if you want to be a member of the technical death metal band, Archspire.

When drummer Spencer Prewett was putting together the band, he was looking for dedicated musicians who didn't do hard drugs or have serious addictions — and weren't looking to get married and have kids.

Clearly, the band's dedication has paid off, as Archspire's third album, Relentless Mutation, has received a Juno nomination for metal/hard music album of the year.

Raised in Oak Bay, on Vancouver Island, Prewett says he started to get interested in death metal when he was a Grade 12 student at Victoria High.

However, Prewett adds that it wasn't until he moved to the Netherlands that his passion was truly ignited.

"I was introduced to the genre, technical death metal, and became quite obsessed with it," Prewett said.

When Prewett moved back to B.C. he settled in Vancouver and started looking for band members.

He says he laid down ground rules for the band because of all the partying in the metal scene.

"I wanted the band to be about the music," Prewett said.

"There was like a certain amount of practising you had to to do all the time. You had to show up to jam enough. It had to be your main focus, the band."

Prewett adds that playing drums in a technical death metal band is physically demanding.

"I have to play every day for about an hour or two hours at least," Prewett said.

"And then I also do a lot of fitness, a lot of jogging and weight training. And if I don't keep it up, there is no way I can pull it off."

Prewett says he was shocked to receive the Juno nomination.

"You don't play this music for money or for any sort of commercial recognition, so whenever that happens it is always a surprise."

The Juno Awards take place on March 25 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.