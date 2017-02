He is still in hospital and his feet are swollen, but Spencer Hunt says he is doing much better.

The 20-year-old spent two nights lost in the woods near Nanaimo wearing only a sweater and sneakers in freezing temperatures.

Hunt went missing on Saturday afternoon on a hike to Ammonite Falls with family and friends.

"I am usually with my mom and sister and I like to be competitive and get way ahead of them," Hunt told All Points West guest host Richard Zussman.

"And then I took the wrong way and I just kept going straight down the hill and up another hill and I did that four times.

"I figured out I was lost and didn't know how to get back," he said in a phone interview from his hospital bed.

On the second day he started to panic

Hunt managed to find a river so he had plenty of water to drink.

However, Hunt said he had nothing to eat and couldn't find any edible plants.

WIllard Johnny, left, and Debbie Hunt, right, with son Spencer Hunt in hospital.

On the second day, Hunt said he began to panic.

"I was hoping I could find someone during the next day and hoping that my shouting and screaming would get someone's attention. So basically I was just restless and only got a couple hours of sleep after that."

Monday morning finally brought some hope when Hunt spotted a search helicopter.

Hunt said the aircraft flew over him 10 times.

"There were moments of sadness that they didn't notice me," said Hunt.

"I was saying 'over here', 'look down here', at least 50 times until I heard people from the top of the mountain shouting my name.

"They asked me if I can climb and I said 'No, you have to pick me up, I don't have the strength.' "

Cloud cover hampered rescue

According to Constable Gary O'Brien with the Nanaimo RCMP, more than 80 people helped search for the young man.

O'Brien said cloud cover hampered rescue efforts on Sunday.

"The skies were clear on Monday, the chopper came in and he just started yelling and screaming and sure enough they found him," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said Hunt was doing surprisingly well when rescuers found him.

"For a 20-year-old, he was in pretty good shape, but he was obviously suffering from hypothermia," O'Brien said.

"But when I met him he was stuffing his face with hot soup and a banana. Certainly his mother was beside him as well and that helped."

Hunt said he wants to thank everyone who helped him make it back in one piece.

"I would like to say thank you for the love and support," he said. " And I really hope no one has to go through what I did again."

With files from CBC Rdio One's All Points West