A driver has been fined and their car impounded after they were clocked driving 90 kilometres over the speed limit in Maple Ridge.

Officers were patrolling the area of Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue on Sunday when they clocked the car at 162 km/h through a 70 km/h zone.

RCMP said it was the highest speed they've caught in the area all year.

The driver was fined $483 for excessive speeding and the car was impounded for at least a week. A statement said the driver could also face a driver risk insurance premium of $320 a year for three years.

They were also warned about being criminally charged with dangerous driving.

"Some drivers still feel that they can get away with operating a vehicle at these dangerous speeds," said Insp. Aaron Paradis. "The decision to drive in this manner is inexcusable and can result in significant consequences, either to the driver themselves or, tragically, to others."