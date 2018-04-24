Speed suspected as factor in fatal Aldergrove motorcycle collision

Speed may have been a factor in fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Aldergrove on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. PT when a northbound Toyota Corolla was making a left-hand turn into a business on 264th Street. The car was hit on the passenger side by a southbound motorcycle, said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

The male motorcyclist was killed in the collision. The driver of the car was uninjured but distraught, said Largy.

"We are just talking to witnesses and still trying to piece everything together," said Largy. "We do believe speed may have been a factor on the part of the motorcycle operator."

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Officers have closed 264th Street between 64th and 72nd avenues while they investigate and have asked drivers to use other routes.