After weeks of speculation, details about B.C.'s controversial "speculation tax" will be revealed by the provincial government at 2:30 p.m. PT.

The tax, first announced during February's budget, was to be assessed at 0.5 per cent of a vacant property's assessed value this year and two per cent in 2019.

The government said it would apply to British Columbians and non-British Columbians alike who owned residential property that either wasn't rented out or wasn't their principal residence.

The tax will apply in the following areas:

Metro Vancouver — including Bowen Island — and the Fraser Valley Regional District;

The Capital Regional District (including the lower Gulf Islands);

The Nanaimo Regional District (including Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Gabriola Island);

The municipalities of Kelowna and West Kelowna.

The government said there would be some exemptions to the tax — which the government forecasted would bring in $200 million annually — and that B.C. residents affected would be given a tax credit to help offset the cost.

Criticism against levy

But a number of municipalities have spoken out against the tax, concerned it would affect people who had owned seasonal or vacation properties for years.

"When we proposed a speculation tax, we were not thinking of it as hitting a retired couple who have a longtime vacation home on a Gulf Island. That was not the intention of this tax, and that is what we're starting to hear," said Green Party MLA Adam Olsen, who represents Saanich North and the Islands, earlier this month.

In response to repeated questions about the tax, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James had consistently said the government was listening to British Columbians and would be providing more details about exemptions before it was passed into law this fall — a timeline that has been quickly accelerated in recent weeks.

More to come.