Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for a large swath of the Southern Interior.

Snow is expected to begin falling Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Five to 15 centimetres are expected to fall by Thursday night, before the snow tapers into lighter flurries.

Environment Canada said snowfall warnings may be issued for these regions later on Wednesday.

Drivers are being warned to exercise caution as highway conditions may become hazardous.

Affected areas include:

Coquihalla Highway — Hope to Merritt

Coquihalla Highway — Merritt to Kamloops

Okanagan Connector — Merritt to Kelowna

​Highway 3 — Hope to Princeton

Highway 3 — Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Sea to Sky — Squamish to Whistler​