One of the many long-running sagas involving Nanaimo's city government has concluded.

A special prosecutor appointed by the government to assist in a police investigation involving Nanaimo city council has concluded his work with no charges laid.

"No report to Crown counsel was ultimately forwarded for consideration on the general investigation conducted by the RCMP," said the B.C. Prosecution Service in a statement.

A video was released earlier this summer — from what is allegedly a city council meeting in February — that shows Coun. Wendy Pratt standing up, moving towards city manager Tracy Samra and striking her phone.

After the video was released, Pratt resigned and Samra went on leave for several months.

In the past year, the City of Nanaimo has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill McKay, asked the RCMP to investigate allegations of improper behaviour against him and several city staff have resigned.

In August, an independent report into the city's work environment was released, finding a hostile work environment for staff and recommending councillors receive training in respectful behaviour towards colleagues.

None of the allegations against McKay or Pratt has been proven in court.