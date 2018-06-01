SPCA issues public appeal after cat tossed from car window

The SPCA has issued an appeal for information after a sick and aging cat that was dumped out of a stopped car in Langford earlier this week.

Around 11:20 a.m. on May 29, a witness watched as two Caucasian men in a grey sedan pulled over to the side of the road in the 3000 block of Pickford Road and tossed the cat out a car window.

The female cat had duct tape on her hind paws and around her middle, concealing a large lesion on her side.

Erika Paul of the B.C. SPCA says it's not uncommon for people to dump cats, but that it usually doesn't happen during broad daylight in a busy suburb in front of a witness.

"If there's any small blessing it's that the witness reported the car pulled over, tossed her out the window and then drove away. It doesn't sound like they tossed her out of a moving car," said Paul.

"She's an aged cat, so it could have been much worse in terms of impact."

Paul says the cat remains under veterinary care and is still having its injuries assessed. Eventually, if it heals, the animal could be put up for adoption.

"We don't know if it's the owner who did this, if somebody else did this, if there's a family out there looking for its aging cat. It's still early in the investigation which is why we've reached out," she said.

Paul says the duct tape could have been a kind of home remedy to stop the cat from scratching the lesion.

Anyone with information is urged to call the B.C. SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.