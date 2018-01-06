Handsome has come a long way in two weeks.

Back then, the seven-year-old mastiff was allegedly living outside in the snow at a Hope, B.C.-area home.

He was discovered last month near a thin, uninsulated doghouse. His water was frozen solid. And a heavy chain was hung around his neck. He was emaciated and described as "visibly shaking."

But now, a branch manager with the B.C. SPCA says he has transformed with proper care.

"He's a big, loving boy. He's always really happy to see everybody," Sarah Ringer said. "He loves to play fetch. He's just all-around a happy dog. He's happy to be out of the conditions he was in."

Ringer says when Handsome was seized by SPCA volunteers, he weighed 35 kilograms but has since bulked up to 46, and Ringer says 50 kilograms is the goal.

The SPCA says Handsome was tethered outside, surrounded by ice and snow. A bucket of frozen ice and a thin, wooden, uninsulated doghouse was nearby. (BC SPCA)

The next step for him, after he is neutered and gets some dental work, will be to find a permanent home.

With his temperament, Ringer says he could fit in at any home.

"He really likes to lean into you all the time. I'm sure he'd make a great couch potato," Ringer said.

She says while there have been many inquiries from people wanting to adopt Handsome, the SPCA isn't taking applications until he's been cleared by a vet.

The B.C. SPCA says it will recommend charges of animal cruelty against Handsome's former owner.