On The Coast's master of wine, Barbara Philip, has a few tips on how to select your best first sip of the new year for when the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31.

These days, options are no longer limited to champagne for sparkling wine, Philip says. She suggests keeping an eye out for tastes that stand out from the rest.

"Sometimes with a sparkling wine — and really with all wine — it's not about which one is better, it's about having something that's different," she told On The Coast guest host Catherine Rolfsen.

Philip says another detail to consider is how you'll be enjoying your bottle of bubbly. Will you be dancing and sipping or having a glass to pair with a fine new year's dinner?

Here are her top picks for the best sparkling glass.

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Fitz Brut. Okanagan Valley. 2013. $32.99

Gordon Fitzpatrick's latest venture is focusing on sparkling wine grown in the cool Greata Ranch vineyard. This wine is made in the traditional method and spends a minimum of two years aging on the lees. It is crisp, cleansing, and would make a perfect welcome aperitif for your guests.

Roederer Estate Anderson Valley Brut. California. $46.99

You may know this vineyard from its famous sparkling wines, Brut Premier and Cristal. This other top-notch sparkling from Roederer's California property is 60 per cent chardonnay, 40 per cent pinot noir. It spends more than two years aging on the lees in the bottle.

Barons de Rothschild Brut Champagne. France. $69.99

A very elegant champagne from the Bordeaux Châteaux of Lafite and Mouton Rothschild. This is classic champagne using four-year-old wines in the blend to add depth and richness.

J-M Sélèque 'Solessence' Brut Rosé Champagne. France $56.99

Sélèque is a family producer based in the Champagne region's Marne Valley and is new to the province. The rosé has pure flavours of mineral, cranberry and cherry. It would be a perfect match with smoked salmon.

Acquesi Asti. Piedmont. Italy. $19.99

This soft and sweet bubble from Northern Italy has notes of white peach, vanilla bean, orange blossom and fresh cream. The lighter alcohol (seven per cent) is also appealing if you are planning to try a few wines over the course of the evening.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast.