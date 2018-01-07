RCMP in Golden B.C. say two skiers from Spain survived after spending four nights on their own outside near Kicking Horse Mountain Resort on the Alberta border.

Police have not named the pair but say they are a 43-year-old woman and 41-year-old man.

They were reported missing on Sunday morning after they did not check out from their accommodation the day before.

"The hotel provider was concerned that they might be missing," said Const. Spencer Lainchbury.

Police called Golden and District Search and Rescue, which found the pair in about two hours — around noon — on the backside of the mountain, in an area known as Quartz Creek.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is 145 km west of Banff and 270 km west of Calgary.

The SAR outfit flew a helicopter over the area and says the couple managed to wave down the aircraft.

"They were cold, hungry and thirsty and grateful to have been found," wrote Lisa Roddick in an email.

The pair were flown back to the base of the resort's ski hill where ambulances were waiting for them.

Not prepared

Lainchbury said the pair suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the two skiers went to an out-of-bounds, back country area and couldn't get out.

Lainchbury said the weather over the four nights was more mild than in past weeks, with nighttime lows around –10 C.

Still, he says the pair was unprepared to be outside overnight and hadn't told anyone when to expect them back.

In 2009, a Montreal woman died after spending 10 days in the same back country area where the Spanish skiers were lost. Her husband survived.

With files from Stephanie Mercier.