No pay parking at Spanish Banks beach after all, park board says
Vancouver Park Board says it can balance its budget without the plan
The Vancouver Park Board has decided not to bring seasonal pay parking to Spanish Banks Beach — for now.
On Wednesday, the board said plans to charge drivers to park at four beachfront lots has been put off until at least next year.
Commissioner Stuart Mackinnon said the board realized the parking fees "weren't necessary" to balance the budget after seeing first-quarter projections.
He also said accessibility drove the change of plans.
"It's a family-oriented area, there's a lack of public transportation to get there, and we were very conscious of that," said Mackinnon.
"Until there's public transportation down there, I think this is always going to be difficult for the people of Vancouver ... it's difficult when you have a family."
Original idea
In November, the board approved a plan that would have cost beach-goers $3.50 an hour, or $13 per day, for a six-month period starting April 1.
However, after "extensive public feedback," the board tweaked that plan to begin on the May long weekend and end on Labour Day.
Mackinnon said the fees would have brought in up to $300,000 in revenue — which would go "a long way," but the commissioner said the board won't have to make any service cuts without that cash.
Cash collected from parking meters is a "critical" source of income used to maintain parks across the city, the board noted in its statement, but it added that "access for all residents and visitors is also a key priority."
It's currently free to park your car in the Spanish Banks lots. The board said it will review the pay parking plan again in 2019.
