A house fire in East Vancouver that resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl is prompting local fire officials to remind the public about the dangers of space heaters.

"Make sure to properly use space heaters, make sure they're a relatively new product, that they have tip-over mechanisms in them to turn them off, and they are kept away from fabrics," said Vancouver fire Chief John McKearney.

He said two heaters were placed very close to the bed of the toddler who died.

People should buy only ULC or CSA rated space heaters and not leave them unattended when in use, said Jonathan Gormick, public information officer for Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

"Space heaters that your parents or grandparents had in their attic, the old calcium rod ones ... not only were they really inefficient, so they had to be much hotter to provide the same amount of heat, but they don't have the same safety mechanisms," he said.

"They don't have guards around the heat element, they don't have a protection tip, and the fuses ... may not be adequate."

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services doesn't keep specific statistics on space heater fires, but a 2014 report from the U.S.-based National Fire Protection Association claims that space heaters cause about one-third of all winter house fires in the United States, along with 80 per cent of all winter heating fire deaths.

Gormick advises "a little bit of common sense" if you must use an older space heater.

"If they pull out their space heater after having it tucked away for a long amount of time, just take a general look at it. If it's cracked or looks deteriorated, or the electrical cord is cracked or frayed, always replace it," he said.

"If there are any signs of age or malfunction or not working right, for gosh sake, be on the safe side and replace it."

Gormick said if they are used, older heaters should be placed at least one meter from any surface, and not be left unattended.

Michael Pilato, senior safety officer with the B.C. Safety Authority says ventilation is important as well, and extension cords should also be avoided.

If multiple heaters are being used, caution should also be taken so as not to overload a circuit.

He says heater-caused fires are often caused by an obstruction or something falling on the heater.

"You shouldn't be plugging them in and then walking away without making sure the appliance is operating correctly," he told On The Coast host Stephen Quinn.

Pilato also reiterated the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

With files form CBC Radio One's On The Coast

