Police continue to investigate a shooting in South Vancouver Friday afternoon.

No one was injured, but the window of an occupied business was hit by a stray bullet.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m., near Main Street and East 50th Avenue.

Several police officers searched the area and took three men into custody.

Two of the men were later released without charges and the other man remained in custody on an unrelated matter.

Investigation continues into shots fired today in South Vancouver. Call police or Crime Stoppers with any info. https://t.co/9rj1ut243T — @VancouverPD

Police still searching for suspects

"We're thankful for the witnesses who came forward after the shots, but we know there are others out there with information about those responsible for the shooting," said Const. Jason Doucette in a statement.

"We are asking those people to do the right thing and come forward."

Officers from the VPD's organized crime section are involved in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact police.