Firefighters battle overnight blaze at South Surrey barn

Firefighters were busy battling a large fire at a barn in South Surrey overnight.

The building in the 4300-block of 168 Street was fully engulfed in flames when crews first arrived around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Extra trucks were called in to shuttle water to the fire, as there were no fire hydrants in the area.

An RCMP officer on scene said no one was injured and there were no reports of any animals in the barn.

The cause is under investigation.