RCMP are investigating an overnight three-vehicle crash in South Surrey.

It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Croydon Drive and 24 Avenue.

Sgt. Duane Honeyman with Surrey RCMP said one of the patients suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" in the crash.

They were transported by air ambulance to hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Three other people were also involved in the accident and were taken to two other local hospitals. Two have since been released and one was being treated for non-life threatening injuries

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as investigators work at the scene.

East and westbound lanes of 24 Avenue will be closed between the Highway 99 overpass and 160 Street, and southbound and northbound traffic on Croydon Drive will also be shut down.

Honeyman said they hope to have the area open by 6:30 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.