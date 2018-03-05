The Titans from South Kamloops Secondary school have another banner to hang in their gym.

Over the weekend, the girls took home the provincial AA basketball championship after a nail-biter of a game against G.W. Graham Secondary from Chilliwack.

The Titans were top ranked going into the final, but there was very nearly an upset at the game played in Langely, B.C.

Heading into the final quarter, the team was down by two points. With just seconds left on the clock, the team took a timeout.

When the players went back out on the court, one of the players took shot and missed. But another Kamloops player, Kendra McDonald, was able to get her hands on the loose ball and tie the game.

"The buzzer just went right after it hit the rim," said Grade 11 player Olivia Morgan-Cherchas.

"It was like the best feeling ever."

Team rebounded in overtime

The team regrouped and went out strong into overtime.

"Our sail inflated again… we were relentless at that point," said Titans coach Del Komarniski.

The team scored a couple of points early in overtime. With about 40 seconds left on the clock, Komarniski says both teams knew the Titans were taking the title.

"We gave them the look that 'Hey, we've got this now.' "

Congrats to the South Kamloops Titans! After 25 years of coaching, Coach K gets the provincial banner -well deserved! pic.twitter.com/hDgcciblVy — @SarahDArcey_

The win was a highlight for Grade 12 player Katherine Walkley

"It's really exciting and really worth it to put in all the effort," she said.

"I'm glad I got to end my final year on a good note."

As a coach, Komarniski says this win makes a difference to more than just the players, it helps build the reputation of Kamloops.

"It feels nice to be able to contribute to the growing legacy of things Kamloops can feel good about."

🥇🏆 AA GIRLS PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONS 🏆🥇



Congratulations to the South Kamloops Titans!



Tournament MVP - #4 Maddy Gobeil#VancouverBasketball @BCHoopScoop @BCHoopGirls @bcssgba @SKSS_Titans pic.twitter.com/JDCLVjWPm2 — @VancouverBball

