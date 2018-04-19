South Granville hospice director doesn't want rental housing built next door

The Vancouver Hospice Society is concerned a new housing development, proposed under Vancouver's rezoning policy to encourage affordable housing, threatens the future of the facility.

People working at the South Granville hospice say the proposed development of 21 market rental townhouses would negatively affect patient privacy, access to the building and overall end-of-life experience.

Simin Tabriz, executive director of the Vancouver Hospice Society, has worked as a nurse in the hospice for three years.

"In an immediate way, it really casts a huge shadow on the hospice," she told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition.

She said she worries the development would block patients' views of the skyline and trees, something that brings comfort to many.

It could also mean increased levels of noise during construction, less street parking and ambulance access, and little privacy at the back of the hospice where hearses park, she said.

"We cannot move the hospice, but this development can move elsewhere," Tabriz said. "[It] could be two blocks away from the hospice, two doors away from the hospice."

Simin Tabriz says she's worried the development will obstruct the views from the hospice's common areas and negatively impact patients. (Vancouver Hospice Society)

Desperate need for housing

The proposal comes at a time when Vancouver has a significant need for more rental units.

It's being considered under the City of Vancouver's Affordable Housing Choices Interim Rezoning Policy.

"Our rental in Vancouver is less than one per cent vacancy and family housing in particular, and three bedrooms, are very scarce," said Susan Haid, assistant director of planning for Vancouver-South.

The new development would replace the two-storey, single-family house that's currently there with two bigger buildings of three-and-a-half storeys. It would be double the density of a single-family property.

Roughly two-thirds of the units will have three bedrooms.

The rental rates will be set by the developer or owner of the buildings, but Haid said they will be encouraged to follow the city's rental incentive guide, which would allow for development cost levies.

That means $1,903 for a one-bedroom and $3,702 for three bedrooms in the West Side neighbourhood.

"It's not at the lower end of the affordability spectrum, but it's part of the solution," Haid said.

The rezoning application was submitted in February and Haid said it's not expected to be considered by council until the end of the year at the earliest.

"Part of the consideration in any of these applications is neighbourhood feedback and how well it fits with the neighbourhood," Haid said.

The City of Vancouver is holding an open house for feedback about the proposal on Thursday, April 19, starting at 5 p.m. at Shaughnessy Heights United Church.

The Vancouver Hospice Society is concerned a new townhouse development, being proposed under a city rezoning policy to encourage affordable housing, threatens the future of the facility. 10:01

With files from The Early Edition.