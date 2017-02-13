Have you enjoyed the last two days of sunny skies and mild temperatures across the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island?

Too bad.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire region, warning of consistent rain and the potential high winds from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

"This is a long duration rain event, and we're also looking at high winds and rising freezing levels. A combination of factors that all come with our typical pineapple express storm systems," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

The exact path and development of the system isn't clear yet, which is why Environment Canada issued their statement for all of the Lower Mainland, Sea-to-Sky Corridor, Sunshine Coast, and lower two-thirds of Vancouver Island, but with no warning for a specific region.

However, they are anticipating over 100 millimetres of rain for the hardest hit areas, and Wagsaffe said that flood warnings could be issued in places where high river steams can be an issue — particularly in the Fraser Valley, which has seen tremendous amounts of precipitation in the last week.

"Even if we hadn't just come out of a big snowfall event, this is a big system on its own," she said.

"As the forecast comes into sharper focus, we'll have a better idea of where the bull's-eyes are, but definitely plan for the possibility of flooding across the South Coast, just because of how much rain we're getting.

While rain is nothing new for British Columbians, this winter has seen an unusually high number of significant weather events on the west coast.

"It has been unusual," said Wagstaffe.

"The jet stream continues to direct all these Pacific storms right into B.C. That could be a combination of La Niña, as well as other large-scale atmospheric events.

"This is definitely out of the norm, even for us."