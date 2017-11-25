The French cooking technique known as 'sous vide' has been used by professional chefs for decades — and a growing interest in the adapted version for home chefs has become one of the hottest selling gifts this holiday season.

"Sales volume over the last year and now leading up to Christmas has at least double or tripled," said Kristina Lindae, store manager at Vancouver's Williams Sonoma.

'Sous vide' (translation: under vacuum) is a French cooking method where food is vacuum sealed in plastic, immersed in circulating water and given a long, low-temperature bath.

TV takes it mainstream

Restaurants adopted the method because it was a foolproof way to lock in flavour and get consistent quality when cooking meat. Television cooking shows took it mainstream as professional and amateur chefs exposed it to the masses.

But isn't sous vide just good, old-fashioned boil-in-a-bag?

"In a manner of speaking, yes," said in-house chef Kristofer Bihis with The Gourmet Warehouse in Vancouver. He likened it more to 'simmer-in-a-bag' because the water temperature stays below the boiling point.

"One of the best things about it is the flavour," he said. "You can infuse so many different flavours into meats, vegetables and even desserts, and meat never overcooks."

Vancouver kitchenware stores have seen increased demand for the Anova Precision Cooker. (Anova Culinary)

Bihis said he has also seen a large jump in sales of the home versions. The store started offering sous vide cooking classes this year. The first one sold out — the next one takes place in February.

Teaching students the risks associated with the cooking technique is as important as teaching the methods, said Bihis.

"I really want people to understand the safety of it. There's a chance of bacteria growth because we are cooking at such a low temperatures, so there's always the possibility of food-borne illness."

Dads-only cooking club

Kiem Schutter is a member of a cooking club with five other dads. The club formed 10 years ago when the members' wives met in a prenatal fitness class. The club meets a few times a year and the wives are invited for the Christmas get together.

Schutter and his friends have been using the sous vide technique for years, but Schutter uses his own DIY method.

"It's not a big deal, all you need is a pot, a thermometer, some water and a small bag," he said. "Who needs another small appliance in their kitchen when storage is at a premium?"

For the club's fall dinner Schutter added sliced rounds of butternut squash in a ziplock bag with butter and fresh herbs to infuse the flavours.

Turns out beautifully

"I wanted to get a nice round circle to place on the plate as a base, and then put other ingredients on top. It turned out beautifully," he said.

Chef Bihis said home cooks can attempt sous vide using Schutter's free-styling ways — but should make sure to have one key tool.

"By all means, take a crack at it — but you have to use a freezer bag because it's a thicker layer of plastic, otherwise it can melt — and I don't want you eating plastic," he said.

Low temperatures mean chemicals aren`t leaching out of the bag into your food, he added.

Both Bihis and Lindae said the most popular sous vide home version is the Anova Precision Cooker that sells for $259.99.

The product description says anyone can achieve 'professional level cooking results at home' using the 'immersion circulator.'

But wait, there's more

The gadget is also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, so you can connect it to your phone and monitor cooking time and temperature from other rooms in your home.

But fads come and go. For many, the tried and true method of chopping, sauteing, tasting — and filling the air with the scent of a favourite meal — will always win out.