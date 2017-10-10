An Australian woman who went missing with her partner in the Fraser Valley this summer has been confirmed dead.

Thirty-four-year-old Sophie Dowsley's remains were found last month near the base of Statlu Falls, north of Agassiz.

Mounties confirmed her identity Tuesday.

Dowsley disappeared this summer while on a hike with partner Gregory James Tiffin, whose body was discovered earlier in the same general area.

The couple was last seen July 8 at a business in Harrison Hot Springs and were reported missing two days later. The area around Statlu Falls can be treacherous and has been the site of previous fatalities.