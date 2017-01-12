The Sooke School District said increasing enrolment means it's looking for land so it can add four new schools in the coming years.

"We put a request for proposals out quite a while ago, just before Christmas, and we're considering offers that have come in on that request," School District 62 superintendent Jim Cambridge told All Points West host Robyn Burns.

"We're asking for land because we're quite concerned that if we don't secure it now, it won't be available to us in the next couple of years."

Cambridge said the district's enrolment grew six per cent last year and five per cent the year before that. That growth far outstripped projections for those years of two and one per cent respectively.

"We seem to be overreaching our targets so we think they might be a bit conservative."

The actual land purchases will be done by the provincial government, and Cambridge said they are involved with the process.

Once the lands are in the district's hands, then there will be more discussions with the province as to what will be built on them.

Cambridge said only two or three of the district's schools are presently operating below their capacities.

He said within the next couple of weeks the district will recommend parcels of land for the province to buy.

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West

