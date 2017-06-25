A wilderness trail more than 20 years in the making has been completed to close the gap in The Great Trail on southern Vancouver Island.

The multi-use Sooke Hills Wilderness trail cuts through 13 kilometres of hilly terrain to connect Greater Victoria with the Cowichan Valley.

Nine kilometres were also added to the existing Cowichan Valley Trail to make the connection.

"It's just opened up a huge wonderland for cyclists and hikers," said Mike Hicks, a director with the Capital Regional District.

It wasn't just the challenging terrain that delayed making the connection. The Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park Reserve has been off limits for the past 15 years to protect Victoria's water supply.

"It takes a lot of planning because you generally don't want people in your watershed. But we are making an exception for this and we are going to try to manage it," Hicks said.

The new section of trail also required the cooperation of a number of communities and regions — including the Malahat Nation.

"It means a lot to have people come see our lands and what we see every day and the beauty that we have at our doorstep," said Malahat councillor Matthew Harry.

The Malahat Nation also has plans to develop tourism businesses to help serve people who come to enjoy the trail, Harry said.

Members of regional governments, the Malahat Nation and the Trans Canada Trail foundation officially open the Sooke Hills Wilderness Trail. It connects to the Cowichan Valley Trail. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

Closing the gap

The Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail, began in the early 1990s to recognize Canada's 125th anniversary of Confederation.

The aim is to connect sections of recreational trails into a route from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and north to the Arctic Ocean.

Critics have questioned safety along the Great Trail. Much of the 24,000-kilometre route requires walking or cycling on roads and highways.

Sections like the Sooke Hills Wilderness Trail are exactly what the founders of the trail had in mind, said Valerie Pringle, a former broadcaster and co-chair of the Trans Canada Trail Foundation.

"The ultimate vision is to have green way coast to coast to coast," Pringle said.

"We would never say we are complete. We are connected. It will be decades to completion and if we had a trail like this all across Canada I would faint with happiness."