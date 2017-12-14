Pet owners in southeastern B.C. are being warned about suspected poisoning after several dogs collapsed, suffered seizures, and died after visits to a popular park.

According to a veterinary clinic in Cranbrook, four dogs have died after visiting Cranbrook Community Forest.

Veterinary hospital manager Andrew Skaien said similar incidents occurred last year, and is warning dog owners to be vigilant.

"Watch out for mysterious substances, chunks of meat. Anything out of the ordinary there," he said.

"Keep your dogs on leash. We don't know what's going on. We just want people to know there is something awful up there right now," he said.

Christy King with the East Kootenay SPCA says it's hard to tell whether the dogs were given something intentionally or if they ingested something they found in nature.

Local RCMP are investigating.

With files from The Canadian Press and Bob Keating