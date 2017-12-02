When Ted Anchor agreed to settle a defamation suit filed against him by a former high-ranking official in Lillooet, B.C., he had no idea his opponent was being bankrolled by the town's government.

But Grant Loyer, once chief administrator for this picturesque town on the Fraser River, had a clause in his contract ensuring the District of Lillooet would reimburse any legal fees for defamation claims he might file in the course of his duties for the town.

Loyer would use that provision to file a lawsuit against Anchor and two other citizens over their public criticism of his handling of two flooding incidents. Anchor, a former mayor of the town, was incensed when he discovered who was funding the suit.

"The council hid behind an administrator and gave him the right to sue people to shut us up," Anchor alleged.

Loyer's job was terminated by the district in 2013 and he moved on to a job as a utilities technologist for the Village of Gold River, but he has spent much of the last four years locked in legal battles related to his time in Lillooet.

Chill on speech

The unusual provision in Loyer's 2011 contract has caught the eye of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, which says government-funded defamation suits threaten Canadians' rights to freedom of expression.

"It's created an environment in Lillooet, as far as we understand, where people feel genuinely concerned and chilled about speaking out on civic affairs," BCCLA executive director Josh Paterson told CBC News.

The BCCLA is urging the provincial government to either amend the Local Government Act to prohibit this type of deal, or at least inform the district that its actions are "not appropriate."

"If the District of Lillooet is so utterly confused as to what its powers and obligations are as government, someone needs to step in and instruct them as to what those are," Paterson said.

Mountains peek out from behind the District of Lillooet's municipal hall. (Google Maps)

He added that there's no way to tell if other B.C. towns are giving their employees similar deals.

"This is deeply, deeply problematic. It's unclear to us how widespread this may be throughout municipalities," Paterson said.

In a written statement, Minister of Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson said she appreciates the BCCLA's concerns about freedom of expression, but the Loyer contract appears to be an isolated case.

"It is important that local governments act in ways that uphold both the legal requirements and spirit of constitutionally protected freedom of expression," Robinson said. "With the District of Lillooet CAO's dismissal, we are not aware of any existing cases."

Mayor defends contract

But Mayor Marg Lampman is unapologetic.

"Any municipal council has the power to enter into contracts and the present council of the day can do exactly the same contract. There is no precedent, no legal ruling that has dictated otherwise," she told CBC News last week.

Marg Lampman was elected mayor of Lillooet in 2014. (District of Lillooet)

The mayor's comments mark a complete reversal in her public position on the matter.

Just last year, the town filed a lawsuit against Loyer alleging the contract was illegal. The claim accused him of unjust enrichment to the tune of $146,123 in legal fees for his defamation suit.

But the district settled that lawsuit in June of this year, and neither side will say whether any money changed hands.

When asked what prompted the settlement, the mayor would only say the choice was made by council in camera based on "new information."

Reached through his lawyer, Loyer did not respond to requests for comment.

Complicated history

The story of Loyer's unconventional contract with the district is long and twisting — and involves lawsuits flying in several different directions.

He was hired as CAO in 2006, but didn't ask for the indemnity provision until five years later, according to the district's claim against him.

The new term stipulated that if Loyer won damages in a defamation suit, he would split the cash with a district endowment fund.

The indemnity provision was added to Loyer's contract in 2011. (Submitted)

He put his contract to work in April 2013, filing the defamation claim in B.C. Supreme Court against Anchor and Kathleen Kempfle, another outspoken Lillooet resident. Kempfle's husband, Karl, would later be added as a defendant.

The suit concerned emails in which Anchor alleged Loyer hadn't developed an action plan for dealing with flooding issues after a landslide left two homes uninhabitable in 2011. Kathleen Kempfle then posted one of those emails on Facebook.

Loyer also took issue with a letter Karl Kempfle wrote to the editor at The Bridge River Lillooet News in 2012, asking "...why did council and the administrator seem to let Main Street flood in May/June/July of this year?" according to Loyer's statement of claim.

Loyer was let go from his job just a few months after the defamation claim was filed, but his settlement agreement with the district guaranteed that Lillooet would continue paying his legal fees, according to Lillooet's claim against him.

A complex situation

Things got really messy when the district filed its lawsuit against Loyer in May 2016, accusing him of unjust enrichment for accepting reimbursement of his legal fees in the defamation suit.

In his statement of defence, Loyer argued that he hadn't actually benefited from the revised contract, "as he would not have commenced the defamation action in the absence of the Indemnity Provision."

Mountains are reflected in Seton Lake on the outskirts of Lillooet. (CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody)

When the district agreed to settle that lawsuit in June, it left some members of the community feeling helpless and betrayed, according to Ted Anchor. He remembers hearing the news at a council meeting this summer.

"I was shocked. One person walked out crying," he said.

While the lawsuit was still active, he had felt like the town was at least trying to right a wrong. But the settlement left him with the impression that his local government was endorsing an effort to silence him.

A handful of residents wrote letters to the district, pleading with council to reconsider the settlement and continue the claim against Loyer. But at a meeting on Aug. 14, councillors unanimously passed a resolution pledging not to reopen the case.

'We wouldn't have settled'

While the saga between Loyer and the district was playing out in court, Anchor had been watching from the sidelines with growing anger.

He and the Kempfles only learned of the indemnity provision when the district's lawsuit was filed — months after they'd already settled with Loyer.

"If we had known, we wouldn't have settled," Anchor said.

The District of Lillooet has a population of about 2,300 people. (Photo from District of Lillooet website)

The settlement also covered a defamation suit that Anchor and Kathleen Kempfle filed against Loyer in November 2012. The suit alleged that documents written for the district by Loyer had accused Anchor and Kempfle of verbally abusing district employees, bullying members of council and intimidating their fellow citizens in a dispute over a new water supply system.

Anchor and Kempfle described those accusations as "false and malicious" in their statement of claim. In his defence, Loyer claimed that the accusations either did not refer to Anchor and Kempfle, or were true and therefore not defamatory, or that the pair had implicitly consented to being defamed through their harsh public criticism of Loyer.

Now Anchor believes the district should reimburse him for the approximately $38,000 he says he spent on legal fees in his disputes with Loyer.

"The people who approved this [contract], I think, should be held responsible," he said.

He and the Kempfles have all filed small claims suits against Lillooet. Their claims have not been tested in court, and the district's reply alleges there is no legal basis for the claims.