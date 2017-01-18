Several school districts in Northern B.C. say the road conditions are too dangerous for school busses to travel.
Here is a list of regions where school bus service has been cancelled on Wednesday morning:
School District 91 - Nechako Lakes
- Vanderhoof
- Fraser Lake
- Fort St. James
- Burns Lake
- Grassy Plains
- Granisle
School District 54 - Bulkley Valley
- Smithers
- Telkwa
- Houston
School District 59 - Peace River South
- Dawson Creek
- Chetwynd
School District 82 - Coast Mountains
- Hazelton
- Kitwanga
School District 60 - Peace River North
- Fort St. John and area
All schools remain open, and only school bus service is affected.
School Buses Not Running - Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - https://t.co/DBEsWjZwxX #yxj #sd60 #fortstjohn—
@sd60
Please slow down and take your time this morning as an early morning rain has made Roads slick. Crews are salting and sanding. #YXJ—
@yrbgm
