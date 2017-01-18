Several school districts in Northern B.C. say the road conditions are too dangerous for school busses to travel.

Here is a list of regions where school bus service has been cancelled on Wednesday morning:

School District 91 - Nechako Lakes

Vanderhoof

Fraser Lake

Fort St. James

Burns Lake

Grassy Plains

Granisle

School District 54 - Bulkley Valley

Smithers

​Telkwa

Houston

School District 59 - Peace River South

Dawson Creek

​Chetwynd

School District 82 - Coast Mountains

Hazelton

​Kitwanga

School District 60 - Peace River North

Fort St. John and area

All schools remain open, and only school bus service is affected.

School Buses Not Running - Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - https://t.co/DBEsWjZwxX #yxj #sd60 #fortstjohn — @sd60

Please slow down and take your time this morning as an early morning rain has made Roads slick. Crews are salting and sanding. #YXJ — @yrbgm

For more stories from northern British Columbia, join the CBC Daybreak North community on Facebook.