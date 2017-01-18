Several school districts in Northern B.C. say the road conditions are too dangerous for school busses to travel.

Here is a list of regions where school bus service has been cancelled on Wednesday morning:

School District 91 - Nechako Lakes

  • Vanderhoof
  • Fraser Lake
  • Fort St. James
  • Burns Lake
  • Grassy Plains
  • Granisle

School District 54 - Bulkley Valley

  • Smithers
  • ​Telkwa
  • Houston

School District 59 - Peace River South

  • Dawson Creek
  • ​Chetwynd

School District 82 - Coast Mountains

  • Hazelton
  • ​Kitwanga

School District 60 - Peace River North 

  • Fort St. John and area

All schools remain open, and only school bus service is affected. 

