The death this week of 32-year-old Chris Godfrey after being struck in the head by a softball during a Comox Valley Slopitch League game has spurred another softball head injury survivor to call for mandatory helmets.

Danielle Hitchner, 27, was playing a co-ed game in New Westminster last year when she hit the ball toward third base. When she was approaching first base, the ball struck and injured the left side of her head.

"I'm just really lucky to have survived," said Hitchner. "It's called an epidural hematoma."

"The ball fractured my skull and burst an artery," she said. "Basically an artery pumps blood ... It would just continually fill my head with blood and squish my brain down into my spinal cord. Eventually it cut off the circulation to my organs."

Hitchner underwent cranial surgery and has healed up well, with only a subtle scar, slight numbness and a constant ringing in her ears left from her ordeal.

But with the death of another recreational softball player, Hitchner is calling on Softball Canada — the organization that sets rules for rec leagues across the country — to make helmets mandatory for all batters and base runners.

"I said to the head of the [New Westminster Co-ed Adult Recreational SloPitch League] after my injury … does it take someone to die to change the rule?" she said.

Now, Hitchner is targeting the national organization to push for new rules and is planning to start a petition. She says about 100 people have already replied on social media with their names and email addresses for the petition.

"I do feel very sad that I didn't act on it sooner, because this is preventable," she said. "That's definitely my motivation right now is to help be a voice for Chris [Godfrey] especially when he can't be."

Danielle Hitchner, 27, underwent cranial surgery after she was struck by a softball during a co-ed rec game in 2016. Now, she wants helmets to be mandatory for batters and base runners. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Response from softball officials

Softball Canada, which has to have any national rule changes approved by provincial and territorial members, issued a brief statement about Hitchner's proposal.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Chris Godfrey and wish to extend our sincere condolences to his friends and family in these difficult times," said Hugh Mitchener, CEO of Softball Canada.

"Softball Canada takes player safety very seriously, and we will continue to review our safety standards to keep the sport as safe and enjoyable as possible for all of our members."

The Co-ed Adult Recreational SloPitch League, which is run by the New Westminster parks and recreation department, also provided a statement.

"The league currently follows the rules of the game as outlined in the Softball Canada Official Rule book in relation to the use of playing equipment. In our league, the use of batting helmets has been optional in the past," the statement read.

"In light of the recent incident in Courtenay and a similar, but less tragic accident within our own league in 2016, the department is considering implementing measures regarding the use of helmets that may exceed the current Softball Canada rules," it continued.

A spokesperson said changes being considered could include ensuring helmets are available for use or that they become mandatory for play. Any changes wouldn't come into effect before the 2018 season.

Some slo-pitch leagues on Vancouver Island have already said they will make helmet use mandatory following Godfrey's death during an Aug. 20 softball game.

